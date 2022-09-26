USB-C switcher supports 8K ultra HD

If you are searching for a quick way to switch between USB-C devices you might be interested in a new one click switching system called the REVOXEN. Supporting 8K ultra HD displays the true bi-directional linking system has launched by Kickstarter this month and already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 440 backers. Four days remain on the campaign and early bird pledges are still available. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the USB-C project from roughly $67 or £56 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Expand your connectivity and imagination with this super USB switch! REVOXEN is the one-step express for all your USB devices. By using the latest technology, this REVOXEN will connect up to two computers with all your peripherals for 8K UHD video, 10GB/s data transfer, and 100W fast charging without compromise. You can now control both of your computers with one set of mouse & keyboards, or have them access high-speed SSD storage with unmatched speed and reliability.”

USB-C switcher

Assuming that the REVOXEN funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the REVOXEN USB-C switcher project checkout the promotional video below.

“Using only one USB port from your devices, REVOXEN can link up with all your USB devices without sacrificing speed or quality! Whether it is your keyboard & mouse, your printer and external drive, or USB-compatible displays, you can access each of them with just one click on REVOXEN without delay.”

“All devices connected on the REVOXEN can be accessed in both directions, meaning you can connect both computers and displays on either side to access all kinds of data and graphics transfer. This also means you can freely transfer power from one device to another for recharging.this”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the USB-C switcher, jump over to the official REVOXEN crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



