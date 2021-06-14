Tgeek 4K 100w USB-C hub hits Kickstarter

If you’re in the market for a small portable USB C hub you may be interested in the new Tgeek launched via Kickstarter this month. Offering 100 Watt power charging, support for 4K HD by connections and equipped with handy SD and TF card slots the small hub is constructed from a zinc alloy and features a minimalist design.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $49 or £35 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 29% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Tgeek campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the Tgeek USB-C hub project watch the promotional video below.

“Say goodbye to all those random hubs and adapters you’ve been using to stay connected. Tgeek does it all. One hub for all your USB-C needs at work, at home, and even on-the-go.Tgeek is integrated with 6 essential ports for easy connection to all your devices, allowing you to create a high-performance workstation anywhere. The hub includes 2x USB-A 3.0 ports, 1x 100W USB-C PD charging, 1x 4K HDMI, and SD/TF card readers for the ultimate in simultaneous connectivity.”

2 x USB3.0: Data transfer speed up to 5Gbps

1 x USB-C: Power Delivery, up to 100W(note: data transfer not supported)

1 x HDMI: Resolution up to 4K@30Hz

1 x SD: speed up to 104MB/s

1 x MicroSD: speed up to 104MB/s

“Compared to other Hubs, Tgeek is more fashionable and made of better materials. The surface made from PU, while the body made from Zinc Alloy.Constantly converting signals between digital and analog, these devices do get hot. Maximum temperature at full load is less than 48’C/118’F(compliance with industry standards).”

“Tgeek is a team of young and passionate people, based in San Diego, CA and Hangzhou, China. Our team integrates independent R&D, design, production and sales. We are building our own culture and our product is how we express our believes and values. We strive for thoughtful design, reliable quality, frustration-free package, and easy-to-reach customer service.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the USB-C hub, jump over to the official Tgeek crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals