Super small 3 port 65W USB-C charger

Sharge has created a super small 65 W USB-C charger capable of charging your laptop, tablet and mobile phone simultaneously. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the small single charger equipped with 2 x USB-C and 1 USB-A port. Launched via Kickstarter this month the campaign is already raised over $30,000 thanks to over 500 backers with still 24 days remaining.

Early bird pledges are available offering a 61% discount off the recommended retail price and start from just $49 or roughly £38. The Kickstarter campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly worldwide shipping is expected to take place during April 2020.

“SHARGE is a revolutionary 65W GaN quick wall charger that’s small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, yet powerful enough to fast charge three devices at the same time. And with it, you’ll never need another wall charger for your laptop, tablet, smartphone, or devices again.

We all know how inconvenient it is to carry separate bulky chargers for each laptop, tablet, and mobile phone to keep them powered through the day. Even though laptops are getting thinner and lighter year by year, manufacturers continue to ship huge, heavy chargers with them.

As avid travelers ourselves, we knew there must be a better way. That’s why we decided to dive deep into R&D, exploring how we could make the smallest possible one-stop solution for powering every smart device on the market. The result of this R&D — and over a year of sweat and tears — is SHARGE: the world’s smallest and lightest 3-port 65W quick charger, powered by GaN.”

Source : Kickstarter

