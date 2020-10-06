Updated Jaguar XE gets official

Jaguar is launching an updated version of their Jaguar XE saloon, the car comes with a new diesel MHEV engine with 204 PS and a new electrified power train options.

The car gets some design changes on the outside and inside with some new LED headlights and more, all cars comes with an eight speed automatic transmission.

For the first time on the Jaguar XE, the next-generation 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium diesel is available with the latest Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology for enhanced efficiency.

Inside, Jaguar’s state-of-the-art Pivi Pro dual-sim infotainment system ensures the XE is always connected. The intuitive new interface makes it easier for drivers to view information and perform frequently used functions on the move.

You can find out more information about the new Jaguar XE over at Jaguar at the link below, pricing starts at £29,635.

Source Jaguar

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals