Unlock Prime Day Savings on Top-Rated OBSBOT AI-Powered Webcams!

Ready to elevate your video conferencing and streaming experience? We’re excited to offer exclusive Prime Day discounts on our cutting-edge AI-powered webcams! OBSBOT, a leader in intelligent imaging technology since 2016, is now offering fantastic deals. Whether you’re a professional seeking top-quality devices, or a content creator aiming to record in HD or 4K, OBSBOT has the perfect solutions for you.

BEST OBSBOT PRIME DAY DEALS:

OBSBOT Tiny 2: AI-Powered 4K Webcam

(Advanced AI Tracking with Auto Zoom, All-Pixel Autofocus, Hands-Free Voice and Gesture Control)

Official Online Store:

https://www.obsbot.com/store/products/tiny-2?utm_source=geekygadgets&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=2024primeday

Price: $296 (MSRP: $329) Save: $33

Whether you’re vlogging, live-streaming, or recording videos, the OBSBOT Tiny 2 is your go-to option. Equipped with the largest 1/1.5” CMOS Sensor in the industry, this webcam delivers exceptional image quality and a flawless user experience. This Prime Day, elevate your setup and save big on the OBSBOT Tiny 2. For the combos, enjoy an incredible discount of up to 16%.

OBSBOT Tail Air: AI-Powered 4K PTZ Streaming Camera

(AI Tracking, NDI Connectivity, Stunning 4K Visual Quality)



Official Online Store:

https://www.obsbot.com/store/products/obsbot-tail-air?utm_source=geekygadgets&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=2024primeday

Price: $449 (MSRP: $499) Save: $50

The OBSBOT Tail Air is a professional-grade streaming camera, perfect for studios, concerts, and multi-angle live broadcasts. With advanced features like AI Tracking and NDI Connectivity, it excels in professional environments, offering seamless compatibility with other live streaming equipment. This Prime Day, you can grab the OBSBOT Tail Air at an unbeatable price with 10% off discount.

OBSBOT Meet 4K: AI-Powered 4K Webcam

(4K@30fps/1080P@60fps Resolution, HDR & 4x Digital Zoom, Enhanced Auto-Framing and Face Focus)

Official Online Store:

https://www.obsbot.com/store/products/meet-series?utm_source=geekygadgets&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=2024primeday

Price: Standard $119 (MSRP: $199) Save: $80 / Meet 4K Combo $159 (40% off)

Looking for a bargain? Save big on the OBSBOT Meet 4K and enjoy top-tier video quality for less. As a high-resolution webcam for everyday use, OBSBOT Meet 4K is perfect for everyone in streaming, presenting, and conferencing, and it ensures you always look your best during the video calls.

No matter if you’re upgrading your professional setup or starting your journey as a content creator, now is the perfect time to invest in our top-rated webcams. Don’t miss out on these limited-time deals!

About OBSBOT

Founded in 2016, OBSBOT is an innovative imaging technology and hardware brand dedicated to using new technologies such as AI to inject new vitality into the videography market.

Learn more about OBSBOT: https://www.obsbot.com/ or check out: https://www.obsbot.com/store.

Sponsored:

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals