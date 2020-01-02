Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection free with PlayStation Plus this month

Adam Michel Senior Manager of Game Services Content, SIE has taken tom the official PlayStation blog this week to announce that the Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator will be available from January 7th to February 3rd 2020 for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

The Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection includes : UNCHARTED: Drake’s Fortune – UNCHARTED 2: Among Thieves – UNCHARTED 3: Drake’s Deception and UNCHARTED 4: A Thiefs End.

“From the groundbreaking storytellers at Naughty Dog, comes the genre-defining epic that revolutionized adventure storytelling, rebuilt by Bluepoint Games with the power of the PS4 system. Follow the perilous journey of Nathan Drake across the globe, from humble beginnings to extraordinary discoveries. Meet an unforgettable cast of characters as Drake puts life and friendship on the line in a race against ruthless enemies to uncover unimaginable treasure.”

– Unparalleled Story – Play as Nathan Drake across a trilogy of thrilling, white-knuckle adventures. Experience Drake’s relationships with those closest to him, as he struggles to balance adventure and family.

– New Trophies – Brand-new trophies created exclusively for UNCHARTED’s debut on the PS4 system.

– Photo Mode – Freeze gameplay at any time and take control of the camera to capture your most memorable moments from the trilogy to share with friends directly from your PS4 system.

– UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End Multiplayer Beta – purchasers of UNCHARTED: The Nathan Drake Collection will receive exclusive access to UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End multiplayer Beta while the Beta is available.

