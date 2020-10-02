Ulysses 21 brings new Revision Mode to aid focus

The development team responsible for creating the fantastic Ulysses writing application, available for both Mac OS and iOS devices, is rolling out a new update this week on October 6th in the form of Ulysses 21. Adding a wealth of new features, tweaks and updates to the already excellent and well-established writing app. New features in this release include a Revision mode created to aid focus and hide any unnecessary features. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about what you can expect from the new Revision Mode coming with Ulysses 21

“Once you’re done writing, you’ll want to proofread and polish your text. Ulysses’ revision mode was conceived to make this task easier. Also, the built-in advanced text check (available in over 20 languages) will help you spot mistakes and improve your text’s grammar and style.”

“A pleasant, focused writing experience combined with effective document management, fast syncing and flexible export options make Ulysses the first choice for writers of all kinds.Ulysses is a writing app for Mac, iPad and iPhone and winner of the Apple Design Award. “

Source : Ulysses : Mac Rumours

