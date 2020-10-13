JABII offers full contact combat sports without the pain

A new full contact, yet safe fighting game has been created by a team of engineers based in Copenhagen in Denmark. JABII has been designed to be the future of gaming and fighting sports, with participants equipped with telescopic handheld devices equipped with a rubber front that can detect contact and changes colour when contact is made.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $140 or £108, offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the JABII Indiegogo campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2020. To learn more about the JABII project view the promotional video below.

“We want to make movement fun by rethinking play and create social, fun and active games that combine physical movement and gaming. That is why we created JABII; An IRL combat gaming device that’s specially designed not to hurt anyone – duel with your friends. Strike, jab, and dodge. Safe, fun, fights with none of the risk. Copenhagen entrepreneurs Christian Thostrup and Giang Le came up with JABII out of a shared passion for sports, play and gaming. With their observation of the global increase in inactive screen-time with both kids and adults, their goal was to create a product that combined the best from the physical and active world of sports, and the adrenaline-filled competition and fun from the world of gaming. With Christian’s natural-born entrepreneurial and hardware skills, combined with Giang’s app development and project management talents, their journey towards making their dream come true is closer than ever.”

“Play 1 vs 1 in a real-life match of stare downs, big smiles and legendary matches. Using the game rules known from Tekken or Street Fighter, you’ll be mastering your new weapon and take your gaming experience to a new level. JABII is more than a game. It is an experience that allows you to step into the world of gaming and allows you to become the hero. Experience the adrenaline-pumped feeling of fighting sports, developed by a team including former professional fighters.”

Using a custom-designed electronic sensor, CPU and lights as well as Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity the JABI Ioffers a safe way to find your friends in real-life with no pain. For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official JABII crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

