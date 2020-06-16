UK electric vehicles to get green number plates

The Department of Transport has announced that electric vehicles in the UK will have green number plates from this Autumn.

The green number plates will be available on all zero emission vehicles in the UK, you can see what the number plates will look like in the photo above.

As part of the government’s plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, drivers will be encouraged to make the switch to electric vehicles through the introduction of green number plates. The plates will make it easier for cars to be identified as zero emission vehicles, helping local authorities design and put in place new policies to incentivise people to own and drive them.

For example, drivers could benefit from local initiatives such as cheaper parking and cost-free entry into zero-emission zones where those with a green number plate will be recognised as eligible.

You can find out more details about the plans to bring these new green number plates in for zero emission vehicles at the link below.

Source Department of Transport

