Bike Walley U-Lock holster – one size fits all

Cyclists uisng U-Locks to secure their bikes, may be interested in a new U-Lock holster offering a rattle-proof one size fits all, rugged carrier, that fits securely and conveniently to your bike frame. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the bicycle lock holster which has been created by Walley Leather based in Toronto Canada.

Early bird pledges are available from CAD$99 or roughly $59 or $76 US, offering a 40% saving off the recommended retail price colours available include black, walnut and tan and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during January 2021.

“No more rattling and no more hauling around that heavy U-lock, the Bike Walley is the easiest and most convenient way to carry almost any size U-lock. Patent pending and carefully handcrafted in Ohio, USA with 30-day tanned full-grain leather, a top tier and extremely tough leather that has been used since the ancient times for warfare and horseback riding. Crafted for the urban cyclist in mind.”

“The Bike Walley is engineered to securely fit almost every single U-lock size in the market. Please see “Will it fit my U-lock?” at the bottom of the page just to be sure your U-lock fits. Engineered to be very low profile and non-interfering. You won’t even notice your U-lock and Bike Walley are there while riding.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals