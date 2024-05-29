Creative Zen Air SXFI and Zen Hybrid SXFI TWS Earbuds and Earphones

Creative Technology has this week announced the introduction of the Creative Zen Air SXFI and Creative Zen Hybrid SXFI. These innovative audio devices are equipped with the innovative Super X-Fi technology, which promises to redefine the way users experience sound. Super X-Fi technology is designed to recreate the expansive soundstage of a high-end multi-speaker surround system, offering users an immersive audio experience that is unmatched by traditional headphones or earbuds.

Creative Zen Air SXFI: Super X-Fi Technology : Expands soundstage for immersive audio across platforms like Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube.

: Expands soundstage for immersive audio across platforms like Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube. Adaptive Hybrid ANC and Ambient Mode : Allows switching between noise-cancellation modes to suit different environments.

: Allows switching between noise-cancellation modes to suit different environments. Bluetooth 5.3 : Ensures stable and efficient wireless connectivity.

: Ensures stable and efficient wireless connectivity. Low Latency (~100 ms) : Suitable for gaming and watching movies.

: Suitable for gaming and watching movies. Custom-tuned 10 mm Neodymium Drivers : Provides crystal-clear highs and balanced mids.

: Provides crystal-clear highs and balanced mids. Battery Life : Up to 39 hours of total playtime with ANC off.

: Up to 39 hours of total playtime with ANC off. IPX5 Water Resistance : Offers protection against water splashes.

: Offers protection against water splashes. Wireless Charging : Convenient for on-the-go use.

: Convenient for on-the-go use. Multipoint Connectivity: Allows switching between two Bluetooth devices seamlessly. Creative Zen Hybrid SXFI: Super X-Fi Technology : Delivers an expansive, three-dimensional soundstage.

: Delivers an expansive, three-dimensional soundstage. Adaptive Hybrid ANC and Ambient Mode : Adaptable to different listening environments.

: Adaptable to different listening environments. Bluetooth 5.3 : For reliable wireless connections.

: For reliable wireless connections. Custom-tuned 40 mm Neodymium Drivers : Provides precise highs and deep lows for an enhanced audio experience.

: Provides precise highs and deep lows for an enhanced audio experience. Battery Life : Up to 70 hours of total playtime with ANC off.

: Up to 70 hours of total playtime with ANC off. Foldable Headband Design : Adds to portability.

: Adds to portability. Analog Line-in Support : Offers versatile connectivity options.

: Offers versatile connectivity options. Built-in Mics with ENC (Environment Noise Cancellation) : Ensures clearer communication during calls and voice commands.

: Ensures clearer communication during calls and voice commands. Low Latency Mode : Keeps audio perfectly synced for gaming and movies.

: Keeps audio perfectly synced for gaming and movies. Multipoint Connectivity: Easily switch between two Bluetooth devices.

What is Super X-Fi Audio Technology?

The Super X-Fi technology works by analyzing the user’s head and ear shape, as well as the headphones’ acoustic properties, to create a personalized audio profile. This profile is then used to optimize the sound output, ensuring that every sound detail is accurately reproduced and spatially positioned, creating a truly immersive audio experience. Whether you’re watching a movie, listening to music, or gaming, Super X-Fi technology enhances the spatial audio, making it feel as if you’re right in the middle of the action.

In addition to the groundbreaking Super X-Fi technology, both the Creative Zen Air SXFI and Creative Zen Hybrid SXFI come equipped with a host of advanced features designed to cater to the diverse needs of audio enthusiasts. One of the standout features is the Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which intelligently filters out unwanted background noise, allowing users to focus on their audio content without distractions. The devices also feature an Ambient mode, which lets users stay aware of their surroundings when necessary, such as when walking on a busy street or engaging in conversation.

Connectivity is another area where these devices excel. With Bluetooth 5.3, users can enjoy seamless, low-latency wireless audio transmission, ensuring that the sound remains perfectly synced with the visual content. This is particularly beneficial for gamers and movie enthusiasts who demand precise audio-visual synchronization. Furthermore, the Multipoint connectivity feature allows users to effortlessly switch between two Bluetooth devices, providing a seamless transition from one audio source to another.

Uncompromising Quality and Exceptional Battery Life

Creative Technology has spared no effort in ensuring that the Zen Air SXFI and Zen Hybrid SXFI deliver uncompromising audio quality. The Zen Air SXFI features custom-tuned 10 mm Neodymium drivers, while the Zen Hybrid SXFI features larger 40 mm Neodymium drivers, both engineered to deliver rich, detailed sound across the entire frequency spectrum. The Zen Air SXFI also offers IPX5 water resistance, making it suitable for use during workouts or in light rain, and supports wireless charging for added convenience.

One of the most impressive aspects of these devices is their exceptional battery life. The Creative Zen Air SXFI offers a total playtime of up to 39 hours with ANC off, while the Creative Zen Hybrid SXFI takes it a step further, providing an astonishing 70 hours of playtime with ANC off. This means users can enjoy their favorite audio content for days on end without worrying about constantly recharging their devices.

Creative ZEN SXFI

With the launch of the Creative Zen Air SXFI and Creative Zen Hybrid SXFI, Creative Technology has once again demonstrated its commitment to pushing the boundaries of audio innovation. By leveraging the power of Super X-Fi technology and incorporating advanced features, these devices offer users an unparalleled audio experience that is both immersive and convenient.

Whether you’re an audiophile seeking the ultimate listening experience, a gamer demanding precise audio cues, or a movie buff craving cinematic sound, the Creative Zen Air SXFI and Creative Zen Hybrid SXFI have you covered. With their exceptional audio quality, long-lasting battery life, and innovative features, these devices are set to redefine the way we experience sound in our daily lives.



