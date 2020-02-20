Two new models join the Honda Civic Type R range

Honda has announced that it is adding two new models to their Civic Type R range, the Sport Line and Limited Edition.

The Type R Limited Edition will be the purest Type R produced and this will be limited to just 100 cars in Europe.

The Civic Type R Sport Line comes with a stealthier design and they have also announced that all 2020 Type R models will get styling upgrades.

Honda is expanding its Civic Type R range with the addition of two new variants, Limited Edition and Sport Line. Building on the dynamic performance capabilities of the standard Type R GT, the new models each offer a different style and performance proposition, further broadening the appeal of Honda’s award-winning hatchback.

With the Civic Type R Limited Edition, Honda is unleashing the most extreme version of

its renowned high-performance car. Built as the purest expression of Type R to date, the Limited Edition features new lightweight components, a stripped-back interior, enhanced driving dynamics and stand-out styling.

