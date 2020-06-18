Geeky Gadgets

Twitter launches audio tweets on iOS

By

twitter Audio Tweets

Twitter has announced the launch of a new feature on Apple’s iOS platform, audio tweets, you can now record an audio message and tweet it.

The feature is only available for Apple’s iOS platform at the moment, Twitter did not mention when the feature is coming to Android.

You can find out more details about these new Audio Tweets over at Twitter at the link below, as soon as we get some details on when it is coming to Android, we will let you guys know.

Source Twitter

Filed Under: Technology News

