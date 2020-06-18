Twitter launches audio tweets on iOS

Twitter has announced the launch of a new feature on Apple’s iOS platform, audio tweets, you can now record an audio message and tweet it.

The feature is only available for Apple’s iOS platform at the moment, Twitter did not mention when the feature is coming to Android.

You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice! Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio. pic.twitter.com/jezRmh1dkD — Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020

You can find out more details about these new Audio Tweets over at Twitter at the link below, as soon as we get some details on when it is coming to Android, we will let you guys know.

Source Twitter

