Twitter is launching a new verification program

Twitter has announced that it is launching a new verification program and it will now verify a range of accounts which include Government, companies, brands and organizations.

It will also verify news organizations and journalists and entertainment, sports and gaming accounts, the company will also offer verification for Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals.

With today’s application launch, we’re also introducing new guidelines for verified accounts on Twitter. These verification guidelines are intended to encourage healthy conversations for the betterment of the Twitter community overall. They follow the philosophy to lead by example, Tweet others how they want to be Tweeted, and serve the public conversation authentically, respectfully, and with consideration. As always, all accounts, including verified accounts, must follow the Twitter Rules. And as we previously shared, verified accounts that repeatedly violate the Twitter Rules are subject to have the blue badge removed.

So more users will be able to get the blue bade on their account which will confirm to people that it is a legitimate account, you can find out more details over at Twitter.

Source Twitter

