Twitter announces Q4 revenue, up 28 percent

Twitter has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020, the company saw an increase of 28% over the previous yea.

They reported revenue of $1.29 billion for Q4 of 2020 they also had a GAAP operating income of $252 million and GAAP operating margin of 20% for the quarter.

Q4 was a strong finish to the year with revenue of $1.29 billion, up 28% year over year, reflecting better-than-expected performance across all major products and geographies. Strong revenue performance also drove better-than-expected profitability, with GAAP operating income of $252 million and GAAP operating margin of 20%.

Total revenue was $1.29 billion in Q4, an increase of 28%. Total US revenue was $733 million, an increase of 24%. Total international revenue was $556 million, an increase of 34%. Revenue from Japan, our second largest market, increased 26% to $176 million or 14% of total revenue. Total advertising revenue was $1.15 billion, an increase of 31%. Data licensing and other revenue totaled $134 million, an increase of 9%.

Twitter's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020

Source Twitter (PDF), Techmeme

