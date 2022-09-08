Twelve South Curve Flex Macbook stand launched in the UK

Twelve South has launched their latest MacBook stand in the UK, the Twelve South Curve Flex, it is designed to be flexible and allow you a range of positions to use your MacBook with.

Your MacBook screen and camera can be elevated to up to 22 inches and it can adjust your keyboard angle from 0 to 45 degrees.

Building upon the features of its best-selling stand Curve, Curve Flex is ideal for users who enjoy using their MacBook in different environments, offering unrivalled adjustability and portability thanks to its customisable heights and angles.

The stand can elevate a MacBook’s screen and camera anywhere up to 55cm, offering improved ergonomics for working and more flattering angles for video calls. Rather than having a fixed height, users can adjust Curve Flex to a height and keyboard angle (up to 45 degrees) that works for them, aligning with an external monitor and eliminating the dreaded tech neck.

Weighing less than 1kg, Curve Flex is also highly portable. Adjust the stand to a low desktop wedge for a comfortable coffee shop/on-the-go setup that allows for wrist-friendly typing. When it’s time to leave, fold Curve Flex down flat and slide it into its padded neoprene travel sleeve which can easily slip inside a laptop bag.

You can find out more details about the new Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook standover at Twelve South at the link below. The device will go on sale in the UK around the middle of September and it will retail for £79.99.

Source Twelve South

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals