Twelve South BookArc inserts for new MacBook Pro and Air laptops

Those of you that own a Twelve South BookArc will be pleased to know that the company has released inserts for the new 16 inch MacBook Pro and latest MacBook Air laptops from Apple. Inserts are now available for Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, new 13-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, and new MacBook Air.

If you don’t own a BookArc stand the complete version is priced at $60 and available directly from the Twelve South website. Inserts for the 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, new 13-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, or new ‌MacBook Air‌ are available to purchase separately priced at $15 each. A range of inserts for older Apple laptop models dating back to 2010 is also available.

“BookArc is the little MacBook stand that makes room for a big monitor. How? It holds MacBook vertically and off of your desk. Set your MacBook atop BookArc, plug in your favorite external monitor, keyboard & mouse. Now you have taken a compact laptop and turned it into a comfortable desktop setup for your home or office. Things like photo editing, spreadsheets and other projects are easier to see on a bright 24-inch (or bigger) screen. When it’s time to go mobile or head out for a meeting, unplug your desktop connections and the BookArc Cable Catch will keep them in place for you.”

Source : Twelve South

