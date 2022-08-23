Tuthill Porsche 911K unveiled

Tuthill Porsche has unveiled a new restomod, the Tuthill Porsche 911K and the car looks amazing from the photos and it comes with a range of carbon body panels and more.

The Tuthill Porsche 911K was created for one of the company’s clients and it comes with some impressive specifications, this is one of the coolest 911s we have seen recently.

There are so many great people in the world building amazing Porsche 911’s, its sometimes quite daunting to roll your sleeves up and get stuck in. That said, my experience over the last few years, when combined with an extremely enthusiastic and supportive friend and client, was enough to do exactly that.

The idea – to build a simple, light car, beautifully presented but with the mechanical capability to take on anything that is currently out there; old or new.

This one is for the drivers and quite honestly, I never imagined it could ever be what it has already become, and we’ve only just started! Weight is always king and the fun of driving a lightweight car when combined with what I believe to be the most exciting engine I have ever experienced and a chassis that gives one unrivalled compliance on wonderfully diverse backroads has redefined what I thought was possible.

I look forward to everyone having a go in it.”

You can find out more details about the new Tuthill Porsche 911K over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Tuthill Porsche

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals