Platyball Elite professional tripod camera mount

Photographers searching for a “ next level” tripod head may be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign which has raised over $470,000 thanks to over 1,790 backers with one day remaining on their campaign. The Platyball Elite and Ergo camera tripod heads, offer a number of features and refinements when compared to a standard tripod head. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the twist locking collar with a 360° indicator and the quick release safety system and panning lock.

Earlybird pledges are available from $199 offering a $50 saving off the recommended retail price of $249, full goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during March 2021.

“Featuring a unique twist-action Arca-compatible clamp. Perfect level pans every time. Featuring inverted design with panning turntable at the top so there’s no need to level your tripod legs or Platypod.Single hand operation for speed and safety, letting you have one hand for the Platyball and the other hand on the shutter button or lens.”

“The Platyball project has been 4 years in the making. The biggest hurdle was searching far and wide for the finest designers and engineers to help bring our dream to a reality. We have an amazing team assembled that was able to incorporate our requests and achieve a product that was previously thought to be impossible. Our prototypes work well, but we will continue over the next several months to tweak and refine the product so that when it goes into production it will be perfect.”

Source: Kickstarter

