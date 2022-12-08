Treason TV series premiers on Netflix December 26th

As well as releasing a new trailer for the upcoming new murder mystery film starring Christian Bale, The Pale Blue Eye. Netflix has also released a new trailer for Treason, a new “limited series” from the writer of Bridge of Spies. Premiering on the Netflix streaming service later this month, and available to watch from December 26, 2022 onwards. “An MI6 deputy’s bright future takes a sharp turn after a reunion with a Russian spy forces him to question his entire life.”

Treason

The Netflix Treason TV series stars Charlie Cox, Olga Kurylenko and Oona Chaplin and has been created by Matt Charman. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the storyline and characters.

“When the past catches up with the newly appointed head of MI6, in the form of a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. Secrets, lies and diplomatic relationships will all come to light.”

Source : Netflix





