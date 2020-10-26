Traverse Ten64 eight-core ARM64 networking platform now available via Crowd Supply

After previously being unveiled earlier this year the Traverse Ten64 eight-core ARM64 networking platform with mainline Linux support is now available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website. The Ten64 board is a networking-focused appliance with an eight-core, 64-bit ARM CPU. With expansion slots for SSDs, cellular and Wi-Fi modules, and 10 gigabit SFP+ cages, it is especially suited for 4G/5G gateways, local edge gateways for cloud architectures, IoT gateways, and network-attached-storage (NAS) devices for home and office use, explai its creators.

“Ten64 is built around NXP’s LS1088A SoC and exposes as much of the connectivity in the LS1088A as possible. There are eight gigabit Ethernet ports, as well as two 10 gigabit SFP+ cages, useful for multi-gigabit internet connections and feeding NBASE-T-capable wireless access points. All the network ports are individual controllers (not via a switch), which allows you to isolate devices used for different purposes (such as workstations and IoT devices).”

“On the board itself, there is a DDR4 SO-DIMM slot that supports up to 32 GB of memory with ECC, an M.2 Key M with support for NVMe SSDs, two Mini-PCIe slots for Wi-Fi or AI accelerators, and an M.2 Key B slot capable of taking a 4G/5G cellular modem, smaller (42 mm tall) NVMe SSD, or SATA controller card.”

Ten64 handles gigabit internet traffic with ease, and has the ability to reach even higher speeds using technologies such as XDP, DPDK and AIOP.

Source : Crowd Supply :

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals