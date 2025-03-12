Charge Smart and Travel Light with the C1 2-in-1 Power Bank

We’ve all been there—scrambling to find an outlet at the airport, juggling multiple chargers, or realizing too late that your smartwatch is dead just as you’re heading out the door. In a world where staying connected is non-negotiable, the daily struggle to keep our devices powered can feel like an endless game of catch-up. But what if there was a way to simplify all that chaos? A solution that’s not just practical but also sleek, lightweight, and designed to keep up with your fast-paced lifestyle?

Enter the COWZRY C1, a compact 2-in-1 power bank that’s redefining the way we think about portable charging. Whether you’re a busy professional, an avid traveler, or someone who just appreciates a clever gadget, this little powerhouse is here to make your life easier. With the ability to charge your smartphone and smartwatch simultaneously, all while fitting effortlessly into your pocket or bag, the C1 promises to be the ultimate companion for anyone who’s tired of bulky chargers and tangled cables.

Compact and Eco-Conscious Charging

Discounted early bird pledges are now available for the useful project from roughly $39 or £31 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 52% off the quoted retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Key Specifications : Lightweight and portable design: Weighs only 80 grams and measures 7cm x 2cm x 2cm, with a built-in Type-C cable that doubles as a lanyard.

Dual charging capability: 15W Type-C output for smartphones and 3W wireless output for smartwatches, enabling simultaneous charging.

3000mAh battery capacity: Ideal for quick top-ups to extend device life when away from a power source.

Integrated USB-C cable and touch-activated digital display: Reduces clutter and provides a modern, user-friendly experience.

Safety and compatibility: CE, FCC, and RoHS certified, airplane-friendly, and supports a wide range of Type-C smartphones and smartwatches.

The COWZRY C1 2-in-1 power bank presents a practical and innovative solution for those seeking a lightweight, portable charging device. Designed to meet the demands of modern lifestyles, this compact power bank enables simultaneous charging of a smartphone and smartwatch, making it a versatile companion for professionals, travelers, and outdoor enthusiasts. Its thoughtful design and functionality cater to users who value convenience and reliability.

Portable Power Bank

If and when the COWZRY C1 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fulfillment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2025. To learn more about the COWZRY C1 pocket power bank project explore the promotional video below.

Weighing just 80 grams and measuring 7cm x 2cm x 2cm, the COWZRY C1 is exceptionally portable. Its small size allows it to fit effortlessly into a pocket or bag, making sure it remains unobtrusive during travel or daily commutes. The built-in Type-C cable, which doubles as a lanyard, adds an extra layer of convenience, eliminating the need for additional accessories. Whether you’re heading to the office, embarking on a weekend getaway, or exploring the outdoors, this power bank provides a seamless way to keep your devices charged without adding unnecessary bulk.

Efficient Charging for Multiple Devices

The COWZRY C1 features a 3000mAh battery capacity, optimized for quick top-ups rather than full device charges. While it may not fully recharge a high-capacity smartphone, it is ideal for extending the battery life of your phone or smartwatch when access to a power source is limited. Its dual charging capability is a standout feature, offering:

A 15W Type-C output for smartphones

for smartphones A 3W wireless output for smartwatches

This dual functionality is particularly beneficial for users who rely on multiple devices throughout the day, making sure both remain powered without the need for separate chargers.

Innovative Design and Practical Features

The integrated Type-C cable sets the COWZRY C1 apart from traditional power banks. This built-in cable reduces clutter and ensures you’re always prepared to charge your devices. The cable is durable and neatly tucks into the device, maintaining its sleek and minimalist design. Additionally, the touch-activated digital display enhances usability, allowing you to check battery levels or activate the device with a simple tap.

Safety and sustainability are integral to the COWZRY C1’s design. It complies with international safety standards, including CE, FCC, and RoHS certifications, making sure it is safe for both users and devices. Its airplane-friendly status makes it a practical choice for frequent travelers, as it can be carried in hand luggage without issue. The device also emphasizes durability and eco-consciousness, aligning with the growing demand for environmentally responsible technology.

Broad Compatibility and Versatility

The COWZRY C1 is compatible with a wide range of Type-C smartphones and smartwatches, including popular models like the iWatch. This versatility makes it a practical choice for users with multiple devices or those who frequently switch between brands. Whether you’re charging your phone during a meeting or keeping your smartwatch powered during a hike, the COWZRY C1 adapts seamlessly to your needs.

In an increasingly connected world, the COWZRY C1 combines portability, functionality, and sustainability in a compact design. Its innovative features, such as dual charging capabilities and an integrated cable, make it a reliable tool for staying productive and connected wherever you go.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and design specifications for the pocket power bank, jump over to the official COWZRY C1 crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in crowd funding campaigns such as those found on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



