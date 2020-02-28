ERA photography and travel backpack

The ERA backpack has been designed for both travel and photography and offers smart packing features together with the company’s next-generation ShieldTek material to provide an ergonomic rucksack. Equipped with a modular design, load lifting distributor harness and enough space for five days of travel the travel backpack is now available via Indiegogo at 32% off.

Early bird pledges start from $169 or roughly £131 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during June 2020. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about its modular design and ShieldTek fabric a “proprietary material that was engineered to handle shocks, weather, and anything else you can throw at it (or throw it off of)”.

Source : Indiegogo

