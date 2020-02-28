Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



ERA photography and travel backpack

By

travel backpack

The ERA backpack has been designed for both travel and photography and offers smart packing features together with the company’s next-generation ShieldTek material to provide an ergonomic rucksack. Equipped with a modular design, load lifting distributor harness and enough space for five days of travel the travel backpack is now available via Indiegogo at 32% off.

Early bird pledges start from $169 or roughly £131 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during June 2020. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about its modular design and ShieldTek fabric a “proprietary material that was engineered to handle shocks, weather, and anything else you can throw at it (or throw it off of)”.

travel backpack

travel backpack travel backpack travel backpack

Source : Indiegogo

Filed Under: Gadgets News, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals