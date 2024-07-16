HOLORY X V1 LCD transparent screen display box

Imagine a world where your collectibles, multimedia, and even your desk setup come to life in a visually stunning and functional way. With the HOLORY X V1 Transparent LCD Display Box, you can transform any space into a modern masterpiece. This multifunctional transparent display is not just a tech gadget; it’s a piece of art that enhances both home and office environments. The HOLORY X V1 is designed to captivate and engage, making it an essential addition to any contemporary space.

HOLORY X V1

Key Takeaways : Transforms spaces into modern masterpieces

Over 80% transparency for showcasing items

Adjustable LED lighting for perfect highlights

HDMI connectivity for easy integration

Compatible with both Android and iOS

Versatile uses from collectibles to multimedia

Unique E-Fish Tank and E-Dancing Show features

Enhances aesthetics and functionality

Ideal for gaming and productivity setups

Seamlessly integrates into various environments

Early bird contribution levels are now available for the fresh project from roughly $81 or £69 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the retail market price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

The HOLORY X V1 features over 80% transparency, allowing you to showcase your prized possessions in a way that’s never been possible before. Imagine displaying your favorite action figures, rare memorabilia, or even intricate models with a clarity that makes them appear as if they are floating in mid-air. The adjustable LED lighting ensures that your items are always highlighted perfectly, casting just the right amount of light to make every detail pop. With HDMI connectivity, integrating this display box with your existing devices is a breeze, whether you’re an Android or iOS user. This means you can easily stream content, display photos, or even use it as a secondary monitor.

LCD Transparent Screen Display Box

This transparent LCD display box is incredibly versatile. Use it to showcase your collectibles and memorabilia, or turn it into a multimedia player to enjoy videos and photos. Imagine having a digital photo frame that not only displays your favorite memories but does so in a way that blends seamlessly with your decor. The unique E-Fish Tank and E-Dancing Show features add an extra layer of entertainment, making it a conversation starter in any setting. Picture a virtual fish tank that adds a touch of tranquility to your office or a dancing show that entertains guests at your next gathering.

The HOLORY X V1 is not just functional; it’s also a design marvel. It enhances the aesthetics of your desk or display cabinet, acting as a modern art piece that draws attention and admiration. Its sleek design and advanced technology make it a perfect addition to any contemporary space. Imagine a device that not only serves a practical purpose but also improves the overall look of your room. The HOLORY X V1 achieves this with its minimalist design and innovative features.

If the HOLORY X V1 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2024. To learn more about the HOLORY X V1 LCD transparent screen display box project take in the promotional video below.

For those who love gaming or need a secondary screen for work, the HOLORY X V1 is a catalyst. Its high brightness and full-view IPS panel make it ideal for gaming and esports setups. Imagine having a secondary screen that displays critical information or multimedia content, boosting both your entertainment and productivity levels. Whether you’re tracking game stats, monitoring stock prices, or simply enjoying a movie, this display box enhances your experience with its superior display quality.

The applications for the HOLORY X V1 are endless. Use it as a decorative piece in your home or office, an advertising player for your business, or a desk setup enhancement that combines functionality with aesthetic appeal. Imagine a retail store using this display box to showcase products in a way that captures customers’ attention or an office using it to display important announcements and updates. This transparent LCD display box integrates seamlessly into various environments, offering a blend of technology and artistry that transforms ordinary spaces into visually stunning and functional areas.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the LCD transparent screen display box, jump over to the official HOLORY X V1 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

