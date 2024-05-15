Shargeek 140 transparent 20,000mAh power bank with 140W output

We are living in a world where staying connected is no longer a luxury; it’s a necessity. Whether you’re a jet-setting executive, a globe-trotting adventurer, or simply navigating the demands of everyday life, you need a reliable power source that can keep up with your fast-paced lifestyle. That’s where the Shargeek 140 Portable Transparent Power Bank comes in – your ultimate companion for staying powered up on the go.

Shargeek 140

Imagine the convenience of being able to charge your MacBook Pro to 50% in just 40 minutes or your iPhone 15 Pro to the same level in a mere 30 minutes. With the Shargeek 140, this is not a pipe dream but a daily reality. Boasting an impressive 20,000mAh/72Wh capacity and a maximum output of 140W, this power bank is engineered to handle the power demands of even the most advanced devices. Its dual charging ports – a USB-C supporting up to 100W and a USB-A up to 40W – allow you to charge two devices simultaneously, saving you precious time and eliminating the hassle of juggling multiple chargers.

Value early bird pledges are now available for the radical project from roughly $89 or £71 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 18% off the official retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

But the Shargeek 140 is more than just a powerhouse of charging speed; it’s also a marvel of design and portability. The sleek, all-black, transparent casing is a testament to precision craftsmanship, having undergone meticulous CNC machining and anodization. The result is a power bank that is not only stylish but also incredibly durable and compact. At 50% thinner than other models in its class, the Shargeek 140 slips effortlessly into your bag or pocket, ensuring that you always have a reliable power source at your fingertips without adding unnecessary bulk.

Portable 140W Transparent Power Bank

When it comes to safety and efficiency, the Shargeek 140 leaves no stone unturned. It houses four Samsung 21700 batteries, renowned for their exceptional longevity and reliability. Even after 1000+ charge cycles, these batteries maintain an impressive 80% capacity, ensuring that your power bank remains a dependable companion for years to come. Moreover, the Shargeek 140 features advanced heat dissipation mechanisms that keep it cool and efficient, even under the most demanding conditions. You can trust that your devices are in safe hands, as the power bank automatically adjusts the charging power and alerts you to any abnormal temperatures.

For the frequent flyers among you, the Shargeek 140 is a true game-changer. This portable power bank is TSA-approved, making it the perfect travel companion. Whether you’re jetting off to a business conference or embarking on a cross-country adventure, you can rest assured that the Shargeek 140 meets all regulatory compliance and safety standards. Charge your devices with peace of mind, knowing that you’re in full compliance with airline regulations.

If the Shargeek 140 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2024. To learn more about the Shargeek 140 transparent 20,000mAh power bank project observe the promotional video below.

The Shargeek 140 also boasts a user-friendly interface that puts you in control. With large fonts and intuitive icons, monitoring your charging status has never been easier. The power bank’s comprehensive protection system and flame-retardant materials provide an added layer of safety, ensuring that your devices are protected from overcharging, short-circuiting, and other potential hazards.

In a world where staying connected is paramount, the Shargeek 140 Portable Power Bank is more than just an accessory; it’s a lifeline. With its unparalleled charging speed, sleek design, and unwavering commitment to safety and efficiency, this power bank empowers you to stay charged and connected, no matter where your journey takes you. Say goodbye to the frustration of low battery warnings and embrace a new era of portable power. With the Shargeek 140 by your side, you’re ready to take on the world, one charge at a time.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the transparent 20,000mAh power bank, jump over to the official Shargeek 140 crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals