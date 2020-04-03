Train to Busan zombie sequel Peninsula trailer released

A new movie trailer has been released for the sequel to the 2016 Korean zombie horror film, Train to Busan. During which passengers aboard a speeding train must fight off zombies to survive long enough to reach their destination and safety. The sequel Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula has been produced by James Wan responsible for movies such as Insidious and Aquaman.

“Four years after South Korea’s total decimation in TRAIN TO BUSAN, the zombie thriller that captivated audiences worldwide, acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho brings us PENINSULA, the next nail-biting chapter in his post-apocalyptic world. Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.”

Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula will premier in South Korea during August 2020.

Source : Ars Technica

