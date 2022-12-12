Track only Ford GT Mk IV supercar unveiled

Ford has unveiled a new track-only car, the Ford GT Mk IV supercar, this is the company’s most extreme Ford GT to date.

The Ford GT Mk IV comes with a twin-turbo EcoBoost engine and it features a racing transmission and an aero design, it also comes with a longer wheelbase chassis for improved handling.

“The original GT Mk IV held nothing back for max track performance, and the new Ford GT Mk IV brings it in the same way,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “With an even higher-level of motorsport engineering and performance, plus a completely new carbon fiber body that is functional and striking, the Mk IV is the ultimate sendoff of the third-generation supercar.”

The new Ford GT Mk IV nods to the year that the original Mk IV won the 24 Hours of Le Mans, with just 67 of the hand-built supercars to be produced at Multimatic’s facility in Markham, Ontario. A new client application process will begin for this $1.7M supercar (starting MSRP), with client selections confirmed in the first-quarter of 2023. Deliveries will begin in late spring 2023.

“Multimatic’s brief was to create the most extreme final version of the Ford GT, and the Mk IV is the outcome,” said Larry Holt, executive vice president, Multimatic Special Vehicle Operations Group. “A unique larger displacement engine, proper racing gearbox, stretched wheelbase and truly radical body has resulted in an unprecedented level of performance. We are proud to have been a part of the third-generation GT from its inception to this amazing swan song and consider it a significant chapter in Multimatic’s history.”

You can find out more details about the Ford GT Mk IV supercar over at Ford at the link below, the car will cost $1.7 million.

Source: Ford





