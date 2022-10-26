TP-Link Deco X50-4G launched in the UK

TP-Link is launching its new dual-band Wi-Fi and 4G router in the UK, the TP-Link Deco X50-4G, it also comes with 3Gigabit WAN/LAN ports.

The TP-Link Deco X50-4G comes witjh speeds of up to 2402 MBps on 5GHz and speeds of ip to 574 Mbps on 2.4GHz.

The new Deco X50-4G combines the power of Wi-Fi 6 and 4G to enable seamless roaming and ultra-low latency with coverage of up to 2,500 ft2/230 m2. The router is armed with a mesh system that offers great coverage for every corner of the house allowing for unstoppable connection for over 150 devices.

The 3 Gigabit WAN/LAN ports enable speeds even up to 10× faster than standard Ethernet connections for online gaming or high-quality streaming with no interruptions. Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 AX3000 allows for speeds up to 2402 Mbps in the 5 GHz band and 574 Mbps in the 2.4 GHz band.

Inserting a 4G SIM allows seamless switching between Wi-Fi 6 broadband and 4G data in case of disruptions and great mesh coverage away from home. Even in places where broadband is unavailable, the Deco X50-4G allows for mesh-reliant coverage of 4G data connection.

You can find out more details about the new TP-Link Deco X50-4G router over at TP-Link at the link below. The device is now available in the UK for £199.99.

Source TP-Link



