Toyota teases with hints of the 2022 Tundra interior

It’s hard for automakers to keep coming vehicles a secret. Often, they want these vehicles to be a secret because they don’t want people to stop buying the current version and wait for the new vehicle to land. Some images claimed to be from a dealer presentation of the 2022 Toyota Tundra leaked not long ago.

With the cat out of the bag, Toyota decided to release an official image of the truck, and it looks very much like the Tacoma and 4Runner. Toyota has now released another teaser image of the 2022 Tundra. This time, the teaser shows a little sliver of the interior of the truck.

All we can see in the image is a bit of the steering wheel with a red 12 o’clock marker, some of the flat dash, and what appears to be a very large screen taking up nearly a fourth of the dash. Big screens have become common in cars, trucks, and SUVs in recent model years. With Toyota teasing the Tundra so heavily, the assumption is the truck will be refilled officially very soon.

