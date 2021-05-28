Toyota Prius Nightshade Edition revealed

Toyota has added a new vehicle to its Nightshade line of cars and trucks that feature blacked-out trim details. The new vehicle is the Toyota Prius Nightshade Edition and is available in FWD or AWD-e versions in three different exterior color options. Prius Nightshade Edition is the first hybrid to join the Nightshade line of vehicles.

Three colors are available, including Midnight Black Metallic, Super White, and Silver Metallic. All versions get black exterior features, including black headlight accents, mirror caps, door handles, color-keyed rear deck spoiler, and shark fin antenna. FWD versions use 17-inch wheels, while AWD-e versions get 15-inch wheels.

Prius Nightshade gets standard SofTex-trimmed seats that are heated and power-adjustable for the driver and passenger. The car also features a heated steering wheel and a semi-gloss black center console. Toyota says that Prius Nightshade pricing will be announced closer to its launch date this fall.

