Toyota Hilux GR Sport II Launched

Toyota has unveiled a new version of their popular pickup truck, the Toyota Hilux GR Sport II . This new model not only builds upon the Hilux’s well-established reputation for durability and capability but also introduces a range of technical adjustments and design enhancements that elevate its performance and aesthetics to new heights.

The Hilux has long been a favorite among those who require a reliable and robust vehicle for challenging environments, and the GR Sport II takes this legacy to the next level. With its powerful 2.8-liter engine, which delivers an impressive 201 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque, coupled with a smooth six-speed automatic transmission, the GR Sport II offers exceptional towing capabilities and class-leading payload capacity.

Engineered for Optimal Performance

The engineering team behind the GR Sport II has made significant improvements to the vehicle’s handling characteristics. The wider track and raised ride height contribute to enhanced stability and ground clearance, while the reduced roll angle and more precise steering response ensure a confident and engaging driving experience, both on and off the road.

The GR Sport II’s suspension system has been meticulously tuned to provide a balance between comfort and control. The sporty red coil springs not only add a striking visual element but also contribute to the vehicle’s improved ride quality and handling dynamics.

Striking Design Elements

From an aesthetic perspective, the GR Sport II makes a bold statement with its black overfenders and new 17-inch black alloy wheels. These design elements not only enhance the vehicle’s rugged appearance but also serve a functional purpose by improving its aerodynamic efficiency.

The red brake calipers add a touch of sportiness and provide a striking contrast against the black alloy wheels. This attention to detail extends to the interior, where the black monochrome theme is accented with red highlights, creating a cohesive and visually appealing cabin.

A Cabin Designed for Comfort and Connectivity

Inside the Hilux GR Sport II, occupants are greeted by a meticulously crafted interior that seamlessly blends comfort, style, and advanced technology. The sports seats, upholstered in a combination of black synthetic suede and leather, offer exceptional support and comfort, while the silver stitching adds a touch of refinement.

The red seatbelts and aluminium pedals further emphasize the vehicle’s motorsport-inspired design language, creating an immersive and engaging driving environment.

For tech-savvy users, the Toyota Smart Connect+ multimedia system is a standout feature. With its eight-inch touchscreen display and intuitive interface, the system offers seamless connectivity options, including both wired and wireless smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The cloud-based navigation system ensures that drivers always have access to the most up-to-date maps and real-time traffic information, while the premium nine-speaker JBL audio system delivers an immersive and high-quality listening experience.

Pricing and Availability

With a price tag of £49,750, the 2024 Toyota Hilux GR Sport II positions itself as a premium offering in the pickup truck segment. This pricing reflects the vehicle’s enhanced features, advanced technologies, and superior capabilities. Customer deliveries of the GR Sport II are expected to commence later in 2024, giving enthusiasts ample time to explore the vehicle’s specifications and place their orders.

Source Toyota



