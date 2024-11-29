Toyota GR Supra Gets Lighter and More Powerful with New EVO and Final Edition

The Toyota GR Supra A90 Final Edition represents the pinnacle of the current-generation Supra, combining innovative motorsport technology with exhilarating performance upgrades. Designed as a tribute to the Supra’s legacy and its motorsport success, this limited-edition model features a significant power boost, enhanced aerodynamics, and precision-tuned handling. With only 300 units available worldwide, the A90 Final Edition is a rare gem for enthusiasts seeking the ultimate driving experience.

Under the hood, the A90 Final Edition features a 3.0-litre engine delivering an impressive 435 DIN hp (320 kW) and 570 Nm of torque, a substantial increase from its predecessor. This power surge is complemented by a top speed of 270 km/h, achieved through meticulous engineering, including an optimized intake air path and low-back-pressure catalyst. The car’s KW suspension system, inspired by the GR Supra GT4 race car, offers adjustable damping for superior road holding, while aerodynamic enhancements such as a carbon-fibre rear wing and front canards ensure optimal downforce and stability.

The exterior of the A90 Final Edition showcases its motorsport-inspired design with a striking matte storm grey metallic paint, complemented by gloss black accents on the mirrors, rear diffuser, and 19-inch forged alloy wheels. The interior features a driver-focused cockpit with RECARO Podium CF bucket seats, Alcantara trim, and red seat belts, creating an atmosphere of sporty luxury.

Introducing the GR Supra Lightweight EVO

For drivers seeking a more visceral connection to the road, the Toyota GR Supra Lightweight EVO delivers an unparalleled driving experience. This motorsport-inspired model focuses on precision handling and responsiveness, thanks to advanced suspension and chassis modifications. The Lightweight EVO features strengthened components, revised camber angles, and an active differential control system to enhance cornering grip and reduce understeer.

Aerodynamic refinements, including a ducktail carbon-fiber rear spoiler and front wheel arch flaps, further improve the car’s balance and downforce. The Lightweight EVO also benefits from a weight reduction of approximately 30 kg compared to the standard GR Supra, achieved through the use of lightweight materials such as carbon fibre and aluminum.

Inside, the Lightweight EVO combines luxury and sportiness with Alcantara-trimmed seats, red stitching, and bold design accents. The interior also features a unique numbered plaque, highlighting the exclusivity of this limited-edition model. This model is a testament to Toyota’s commitment to refining its vehicles through motorsport innovation and customer feedback.

Pricing and Availability

Both the GR Supra A90 Final Edition and Lightweight EVO will be available for order in Europe starting January 2025. Pricing details are yet to be announced, but given their limited production and high-performance specifications, these models are expected to cater to discerning enthusiasts willing to invest in exclusivity and innovative engineering. Interested buyers are encouraged to act quickly, as availability will be extremely limited.

Toyota dealers across Europe will be allocated a small number of units based on market demand and customer interest. Prospective buyers can register their interest with their local Toyota dealer to stay informed about the ordering process and delivery timelines.

Specifications

GR Supra A90 Final Edition:

Engine: 3.0-litre, 435 DIN hp (320 kW), 570 Nm torque

Top Speed: 270 km/h

Suspension: KW adjustable damping (16 rebound, 12 compression stages)

Aerodynamics: Carbon-fibre rear wing, front canards, bonnet duct

Brakes: 19-inch Brembo front brakes, drilled floating discs

Wheels: Lightweight 19-inch front, 20-inch rear with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres

Interior: RECARO Podium CF bucket seats, Alcantara trim, red seat belts

GR Supra Lightweight EVO:

Suspension: Electronically controlled shock absorbers, strengthened stabilizers

Aerodynamics: Ducktail carbon-fibre rear spoiler, front wheel arch flaps

Brakes: Larger Brembo brake discs

Wheels: 19-inch matte black wheels

Interior: Alcantara-trimmed seats with GR logo, red stitching, red seat belts

Weight Reduction: Approximately 30 kg lighter than standard GR Supra

Explore More from Toyota

For those intrigued by Toyota’s dedication to performance and innovation, the GR Supra lineup offers a glimpse into the brand’s motorsport-inspired engineering. From the introduction of the six-speed intelligent manual transmission to the evolution of the GR Supra GT4 race car, Toyota continues to push the boundaries of driving pleasure.

The GR Supra range also includes the GR Supra RZ, a high-performance variant that combines the power of the 3.0-litre engine with the precision of a six-speed manual transmission. This model caters to driving enthusiasts who crave a more engaging and tactile driving experience.

Additionally, Toyota’s commitment to motorsport is evident in the GR Supra GT4, a race-ready version of the Supra designed for customer racing teams. The GT4 has proven its mettle in various racing series around the world, showcasing the Supra’s potential on the track.

Whether you’re a fan of track-ready performance or luxurious sports cars, Toyota’s GR series has something to offer for every enthusiast. With the introduction of the GR Supra A90 Final Edition and Lightweight EVO, Toyota continues to demonstrate its dedication to creating vehicles that push the limits of performance and ignite the passion of driving enthusiasts worldwide.

Source & Image Credit: Toyota



