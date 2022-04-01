Toyota bZ4X EV first deliveries start this summer

Toyota has announced that the first deliveries of its new electric vehicle, the Toyota bZ4X will start this summer.

The new Toyota bZ4X will have a range of up to 516km or 320 miles on the front-wheel drive model and 470km or 292 miles on the all-wheel drive model.

Built on a dedicated new platform for battery electric vehicles, using the eTNGA philosophy, it is the first in a series of new bZ (Beyond Zero) models. Offering sharp design, spacious packaging and authentic SUV performance. It also marks the debut of a new all-wheel drive system that uses individual electric motors on the front and rear axles to give outstanding capabilities.

Thanks to efficient motors and energy management, the official, homologated WLTP* figures show the front-wheel drive model achieving up to 516 km on a fully charged battery, with an efficiency rating of 14.3 kWh/100 km or 7.0 km/kWh. For the all-wheel drive bZ4X, the official range is up to 470 km with 15.8 kWh/100 km or 6.3 km/kWh efficiency**.

This level of performance is made possible by the bZ4X’s 71.4 kWh battery, developed with the benefit of a quarter of a century of Toyota electrified vehicle technology expertise. The quality of the battery is supported by an optional extended care programme for owners that guarantees battery capacity of 70% after 10 years or 1,000,000 km driven.

You can find out more details about the new Toyota bZ4X electric vehicle over at the Toyota website at the link below.

Source Toyota

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals