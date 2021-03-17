Toyota Aygo X Prologue concept unveiled

Toyota has unveiled their latest concept car, the Toyota Aygo X Prologue which is a preview of what the company has planned for the future.

The Toyota Aygo X Prologue is based on the Aygo and it comes with larger wheels and a more aggressive stance.

The Aygo X prologue’s mischievousness stands out, whether viewed from the front, rear or side. A bi-tone execution creates a graphic profile that grabs the attention on the street, emphasising the car’s readiness to leap forward. A new, wedged roofline also increases the dynamic feeling and stronger sporty image. Set lower to the ground, the large grille, fog lights and skid plate all build on a hexagon design theme and show that this is a car that’s ready to go, anywhere.

There are further features that are practical and appeal to the free-spirited. A rear skid plate has a bicycle holder mount for those who want to escape from the everyday, while the door mirror houses an action camera for capturing and sharing special moments of exploration.

You can find out more information about the new Toyota Aygo X Prologue over at Toyota at the link below.

Source Toyota

