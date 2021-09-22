DAUMIER Skeleton tourbillon watch from $2,056

A new tourbillon watch has been launched via Kickstarter this week in the form of the carbon fibre Skeleton Tourbillon Watch by DAUMIER. Available in limited editions at a super early bird price the tourbillon watch offers a unique timepiece that allows you to see its inner workings and tourbillon mechanism.

DAUMIER tourbillon watch movement

– Tourbillon function with skeleton mechanical hand-winding movement

– High-Frequency Tourbillon movement with see-through bridge and Hexagon design movement frame.

– Power reserve: 36 hours

– Frequency: 28800/ hour

– Movement decoration: IP Gun Colour plating with polishing.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $2,056 or £1,523 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 32% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The case is made of 316L stainless steel with an IP black coating. It also combined a curved carbon fiber bezel and caseback. There are 4 prominent positions on the bezel engraved with the numbers of minutes 60, 15, 30, and 45. It makes the watch look more stereoscopic and iconic. The curved case design makes it more comfortable and close to the user’s wrist.”

If the DAUMIER skeleton campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the DAUMIER skeleton tourbillon Watch project watch the promotional video below.

“DAUMIER currently ships worldwide, with the exception of Argentina, Belarus, Cuba, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Myanmar/Burma, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. Please note that you may be responsible for duties, fees, and taxes applicable in your region.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the tourbillon Watch, jump over to the official DAUMIER skeleton crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

