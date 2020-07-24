xDrill cordless 21volt touchscreen electric drill features laser measuring, digital leveling, intelligent speed control and more

A new cordless electric drill has been launched by Robbox, looking to reimagine the functionality provided by the humble electric drill. The new XDrill is equipped with a touchscreen display and offers laser measuring, digital leveling, intelligent speed and torque control as well as connecting to a smartphone companion application. Launched via Kickstarter this month the cordless electric drill has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 55 days remaining.

Early bird pledges are available from $291 or £234 or C$399 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February Q1 2021.

“We’re a group of professionals who are super into construction and DIY, but also really into tech. We take great tools and make them even greater. We get the need for a great powertool, and we get the need for great tech. So we’ve combined the two to bring you an incredible drill with tech to make your life easier. Our mission is to create quality powertools that maximize safety and increase productivity. We want to take the intimidation factor out of using powertools, and help cultivate a greater sense of confidence while using them. “

Source : Kickstarter

