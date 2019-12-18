New Top Gun Maverick 2020 film trailer released by Paramount

The second Top Gun movie entitled Top Gun Maverick starring Tom Cruise will be premiering in theater screens worldwide on June 26th, 2020 and follows on the story from the original Top Gun film released back in 1986 which starred Tom Cruise, Tim Robbins, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer. Rather than being a student at the United States Navy’s elite fighter weapons school, Maverick played by Tom Cruise is now an instructor and called on once again for his dog fighting skills.

“After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.”

Source: Paramount Pictures

