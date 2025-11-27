Top 5 Rokid Black Friday Deals You Should Grab Before They’re Gone

Geeky Gadgets

Rokid’s Black Friday sale has officially dropped, and this year’s discounts are some of the best we’ve ever seen on AR glasses and spatial computing gear. If you want big-screen entertainment, portable productivity, or an entry point into spatial computing, now is the time.

1. Rokid AR Spatial — $499 (Was: $689, 29% off)

Rokid Black Friday Deals

If you want the most complete Rokid experience, this is the bundle to get. Rokid AR Spatial pairs the Max 2 glasses with the powerful Station 2, giving you a portable multi-screen AR workstation. Anchor apps around your space, run multiple windows, and enjoy console-like performance on the go. It’s the closest thing to carrying multiple monitors in your backpack.

2. Rokid Joy — $239 (Was: $399, 40% off)

One of the best-value AR bundles this season. Rokid Joy includes the original Rokid Max glasses plus the Station computing puck — a full AR starter kit under $250. Whether for entertainment, screen mirroring, or casual spatial apps, this bundle makes an easy and giftable entry point into augmented reality.

3. Rokid Max 2 — $343.20 (Was: $529, 35% off)

Rokid Max 2

For users who want a noticeable jump in clarity and color, Rokid Max 2 is the premium pick. With improved sharpness, richer visuals, and support for a massive 300-inch display when paired with Station 2, this is the headset that early adopters and home-theater fans will love. Same 75g comfort — sharper, brighter image.

4. Rokid Station 2 — $239 (Was: $299, 20% off)

A must-have upgrade for Max 2 owners. Station 2 delivers a faster processor, better controls, enhanced thermal performance, and support for a 300-inch anchored AR desktop. It effectively turns your glasses into a pocket-sized productivity console — powerful enough for work, entertainment, and multitasking anywhere.

5. Rokid Max — $150 (Was: $359, 58% off)

The Rokid Max delivers a crisp, vibrant 215-inch virtual screen in a feather-light pair of glasses weighing just 75 g. The dual 120Hz micro-OLED displays look fantastic for movies, handheld gaming, and on-the-go entertainment. At $150, it’s an unbeatable entry into AR.

