Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 launches worldwide

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is now available worldwide to play on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, the family of Xbox One devices from Microsoft including the Xbox One X, and on PC through the Epic platform.

“I’m thankful for the quality and care that Activision and Vicarious Visions have put into the remaster to revive the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series in the best way possible,” said Tony Hawk. “For years, fans have asked me about bringing these games back, and I’m proud to say that we finally have a game that delivers on the expectations that nostalgic fans want, while inspiring a new generation to pick up a controller, and perhaps even a real skateboard.”

“Representing the evolution of culture and diversity in skateboarding today, the game also features the most diverse roster of playable pro-skaters in a Tony Hawk game to date, featuring the complete lineup from the original game plus top pros in the world today including Nyjah Huston, Leticia Bufoni, Aori Nishimura, Lizzie Armanto, Shane O’Neill, Riley Hawk, Tyshawn Jones and Leo Baker, the first openly non-binary trans skateboarder in an Activision game. Skateboarding legends from the original include Tony Hawk, Bucky Lasek, Steve Caballero, Geoff Rowley, Andrew Reynolds, Elissa Steamer, Chad Muska, Eric Koston, Rodney Mullen, Rune Glifberg, Kareem Campbell, Jamie Thomas and Bob Burnquist.”

More information for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 can be found via the link below.

Source : THTG

