Toaster tongs designed and handmade by ulumulu design

If like me you always burn your fingers trying to extract those tricky muffins, waffles or small pieces of hot toast from your toaster you may be interested in a pair of handcrafted toaster tongs designed and manufactured by designer Dean Verhoeven. The tongs have been three years in the making.

Launched via Kickstarter this month Dean is offering a chance to own one of the first 100 toaster tongs he creates which will be delivered later this year well before Christmas 2022. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the useful project from roughly $200 or £147 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The design is simple: two pieces of bamboo, elastic cord (responsible for hinging and spring), and a decorative glass enamel dot. They are finished with a natural, food-safe, hand-rubbed oil. These tongs don’t look like others because their pivot is turned 90° from the normal orientation. This improves their function in several ways, most notably their grabbing power doesn’t depend on where along their length you grip them. With a normal pair of tongs, the grab decreases the deeper the toast retrieval mission (as your grip nears the back-end pivot of the tongs.) This re-orientation of the pivot is a noticeably pleasant improvement. “

Handmade toaster tongs

If the Dean verhoeven crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the Dean verhoeven toaster tongs project watch the promotional video below.

“The tongs will rest comfortably on a countertop, but I’ll supply stainless steel hooks, either magnetic or screw-in, to backers who would like to hang them near the toaster. The enamel dots are also made and fired in house. No CNC (computer controlled) machines are involved. The one-minute video below shows some of the work involved (much of the camera work by my son Nic.)”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the toaster tongs, jump over to the official Dean verhoeven crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals