TIWANAKU exploration and deduction board game

Board game designers Sit Down have returned to Kickstarter to launch their latest creation in the form of TIWANAKU a board game that combines Sudoku, Minesweeper and Tectonic says it creators. Cooperative, competitive and solo modes are available to play as you lead your people to uncharted territories in search of new lands to farm.

You seek to explore these regions, to trace their contours and to develop agriculture according to the customs and legends of Pachamama. If you are on her by respecting her core principles of diversity and separation, nature will reward you. If not you will suffer her wrath.

30 different scenario discs are included in the Kickstarter Deluxe Exclusive Edition. Because the differences between the scenarios hinges on the arrangements of the terrain is, you would have to have a phenomenal memory to successfully recall the arrangement in a scenario you played several weeks ago. As a result the scenario discs are quite replayable say the designers at Sit Down.

TIWANAKU

If the TIWANAKU crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the TIWANAKU board game project view the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $62 or £46 (depending on current exchange rates).

“A special price applies to group pledges for at least three copies: The first two copies cost €54, and all further copies cost €49. If you would like to make a group pledge, select the pledge for three copies. If you want more than three copies, add €49 for each additional copy you want. All copies of a group pledge will ship together to the same mailing address, saving on shipping costs, as well.”

“Game Store-Friendly campaign! We’re offering a pledge level EXCLUSIVELY for brick-and-mortar retail stores. Verification is required. Make sure to read this BEFORE pledging. Please note that the pledge level in the right column mention that “Sales Tax/VAT is included in the price of the reward”. This is wrong! And we cannot fix this anymore, sorry. Sales Tax/VAT IS NOT included in the price of this reward only.”

Source : Kickstarter

