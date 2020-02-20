stilform TITAN titanium pen uses magnets for unique closure

Stilform have returned to Kickstarter to launch their new award-winning magnetic titanium pen which is equipped with a unique magnetic mechanism combined with “high-end ink technology”. watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique pen created by a design team based in Hamburg, Germany.

Early bird pledges are available from €99 offering a 25% discount off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place in a couple of months time during April 2020.

“It’s time to meet the Stilform PEN Titan – a premium-grade titanium ballpoint pen with a one-of-a-kind magnetic mechanism, sleek minimalist design and a refined construction. To make the best pen you would ever own, we have achieved a flawless finish and combined it with the same premium refill by the most advanced refill manufacturer – SCHMIDT Technology – to guarantee you a wonderful writing experience. Since we released our magnetic ballpoint pen in the very first campaign, it has been a huge success. As our first and favourite product, we kept on refining the pen while keeping the same award-winning aesthetics.”

Source : Kickstarter

