TIPEN 2 ceramic tipped, titanium EDC pen

London based designers Ysmart have returned to Kickstarter this month launching their new titanium EDC pen name the TIPEN 2.0, which builds on the company’s previous designs. Offering a small, minimalist everyday carry (EDC) titanium pen that measures just 6 cm in length and weighs just 6 g. The tip of the pocket titanium pen is made from silicon carbide and measures a 9.5 on the Mohs hardness scale.

The Mohs scale of mineral hardness is a qualitative ordinal scale characterizing scratch resistance of various minerals through the ability of harder material to scratch softer material. Created in 1812 by German geologist and mineralogist Friedrich Mohs, it is one of several definitions of hardness in materials science, some of which are more quantitative. Aluminum is classed as 2 and diamond 10.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $31 or £23 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the TIPEN 2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the TIPEN 2 Titanium EDC pen project view the promotional video below.

“We’re YSMART. We design and make cool EDC products. After the success of our TIPEN 1.0 with 2000+ backers and 10000+ products fulfilled, we received a heap of great feedback. Now we are glad to be back with our Kickstarter #4.”

“As small as a key, we made TIPEN 2.0 even lighter. But this doesn’t mean it’s fragile. Its Grade 5 Titanium body is waterproof, fireproof, and tough as nails. You can use the Silicon Nitride Ceramics tip to write on anything, and in a pinch, use it to slice and puncture.”

“Carry it loose in your wallet, add it to your keyring, attach it to your backpack, even use it on the zipper on your jacket. You’ll never be without a pen again. And it’s not only made for writing. The sheer strength of the silicon carbide ballpoint tip makes it able to easily cut open packages, pry off lids, and even doubles as an emergency impact tool if you get into tricky situations.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the Titanium EDC pen, jump over to the official TIPEN 2 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

