Titanium EDC multitool with fire starter, phone stand and more

The AceStand is an EDC multitool and foldable phone stand made from titanium alloy, designed to offer a combination of style and practicality for everyday use and emergency situations. It is lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and serves as a versatile tool for various tasks. Crafted from a robust titanium alloy, the AceStand stands out for its durability and resistance to wear and tear.

It’s also impressively lightweight, making it a perfect companion for anyone on the go, from the wilderness explorer to the office-bound professional. Its strength and lightness mean it can handle the rigors of everyday use without becoming a burden to carry around.

Time-limited early bird pledges are now available for the unusual project from roughly $59 or £47 (depending on current exchange rates). The AceStand isn’t just for holding your phone. It’s a multitool that includes a bottle opener, screwdriver, pry bar, and hex wrench. This means it’s ready to assist with quick fixes and do-it-yourself projects whenever the need arises.

Having a screwdriver and a place to store bits right at your fingertips means you’re always prepared for those unforeseen moments. It also features a ruler and a box opener, further extending its usefulness and making it an essential piece of kit.

Designed with portability in mind, the AceStand is foldable and secured by a magnetic mechanism, making it simple to open and close. It’s slim enough to attach to a keychain, so it’s always there when you need it. Whether you’re settling in to watch a video on your smartphone or tablet, the stand provides the perfect viewing angle.

For those who often find themselves in dimly lit environments, the AceStand has an optional feature: a slot for a glow-in-the-dark tritium vial. This can be particularly useful in emergencies, where the AceStand can also function as a window breaker or fire starter, potentially saving lives.

Assuming that the AceStand EDC multitool funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2024. To learn more about the AceStand titanium EDC multitool project sift the promotional video below.

The AceStand goes beyond what you’d expect from a phone stand. It’s a resilient, multi-use tool that’s built to navigate the complexities of contemporary life with ease. Whether you’re at home, working in the office, or braving the great outdoors, the AceStand is the one tool you’ll want to keep close at hand.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and key features for the titanium EDC multitool, jump over to the official AceStand crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

