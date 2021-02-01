Second generation TinyPICO ESP32 development board now available

Adafruit has this week announced that its second-generation TinyPICO development board is now available to purchase and is equipped with a new smaller 3d antenna, on-board reset button together with 4MB extra RAM, on-board RGB LED, and a 700 mAh 3.3V regulator. The development board comes preloaded with MicroPython and offers support the Arduino IDE and Espressif IDF. “TinyPICO has incredible processing power for a board that’s shorter than an alkaline battery” says Adafruit. The TinyPICO ESP32 dvelopment board V2 is now available to purchase directly from the Adafruit online store priced at $20.

“There are quite a few ESP32 boards on the market, but they all require you to compromise on one or more features. Some don’t have on-board battery management, while some do but they don’t have low deep sleep current. Others have great low-power modes, but are large and not breadboard-friendly, and none of them have extra RAM unless you go for a more expensive and larger WROVER-powered board.”

“We just weren’t happy with the status quo – we wanted to have our cake and eat it too! So we designed the smallest un-compromising ESP32 development board in the world, and then went a step further and gave it 4 MB of extra RAM, an on-board RGB LED, and more juice with a 700 mA 3.3 V regulator.”

Source : Adafruit

