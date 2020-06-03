Timetosser standalone instrument and audio re-sequencer hits Kickstarter

Timetosser as a new stand-alone instrument created for re-sequencing audio on-the-fly. Launched via Kickstarter this week by the musicians and engineers at alter.audio. Early bird pledges are now available from €295 or roughly £263 offering any 20% saving off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place before the end of 2020.

“Timetosser enables you to playfully reorder any kind of musical input in real-time. The power is at your fingertips to instantly add variety to your tracks and loops. Just connect any audio source and you’re good to go. Besides being a standalone device, Timetosser can also be connected to your computer. This way, it becomes a USB audio interface and controller for the Timetosser audio plugin (VST & AU).The audio plugin is a virtual Timetosser that can be dropped as an effect on an audio track in your DAW. One of up to eight plugin instances can be selected and controlled from the hardware unit. “

“Timetosser is for everyone who is interested in finger drumming and performing live with electronic gear. Because it works as a standalone device, it’s just plug and play. Audio input can come from any source, making Timetosser integrate well in any situation. Use it in a DJ-setup, in the studio or on stage in a live set. In order to let Timetosser be aware of the tempo of the incoming music, you have different options. The first option is to use the tap-tempo key to tap along with the beat. Timetosser will actively listen to the music and track the tempo, making sure that it stays in sync with the beat.”

Features of Timetosser include:

– Dimensions: 200mm x 120mm x 25mm

– Weight: 380 grams

– Powder coated aluminium hardtop casing with lasered labels

– 16x full colour LED backlit key switches

– 60 FPS smooth animation feedback CPU

– 180 MHz 32-bit ARM micro controller for real-time audio analysis and smooth visual feedback

– Digital audio: Up to 24-bit / 192 KHz Low noise, high quality codec

– USB connection for use as controller and audio interface

– Dual purpose sync input: Tempo sync to MIDI and analog gear

Source : Kickstarter

