ASRock Tiger Lake NUC motherboard unveiled

Following on from the leaked Intel Tiger Lake NUC roadmap earlier this year, details have been released of a new ASRock Tiger Lake motherboard for NUC-sized computers. Fueling the rumors that Intel will soon be announcing and launching new Intel NUC mini PCs equipped with Tiger Lake-U series processors.

The ASRock NUC-TGL is a 4.09″ x 4.02″ board with support for up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor with Intel Xe graphics. connectivity on the small motherboard is providing form of HDMI 2.0a, DisplayPort 1.4, Gigabit LAN, 1 x 2.5 Gigabit LAN, Thunderbolt 3, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and 2.4mm audio jack.

The NUC-TGL mini motherboard is also equipped with dual SODIMM slots allowing up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory to be installed, as well as an M.2 slot for solid state storage, and a SATA III connector for a hard drive or SSD. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Lilliputing : : @momomo_us : Tom’s Hardware

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals