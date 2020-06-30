Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core unveiled for $170

Belkin has unveiled a new addition to its Thunderbolt 3 Dock range, in the form of the Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core which be available to purchase next month during July 2020 priced at $169.99. The Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core is the world’s first Thunderbolt-certified, dual-powered dock, offering compatibility and the benefits of Thunderbolt 3 technology to both Mac and Windows laptops. Equipped with 7 ports: 1 x Thunderbolt 3, 1 x USB-C PD, 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2(10Gbps), 1x USB-A 2.01, 1 x Audio in/out, 1 x Gigabit Ethernet

The Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core features:

– 40 Gbps transfer rates

– 60 W power upstream charging

– Dual 4K 60Hz (or one 8K) monitor support

Multiple ports support a variety of peripherals, including:

– One tethered Thunderbolt 3 cable to connect to a Thunderbolt 3 laptop

– One USB-C PD port

– One DisplayPort 1.4 connects to high-resolution monitors and displays

– One HDMI 2.0 port

– One 1 Gb Ethernet port for a reliable, hardwired ethernet connection

– Audio In/Out ports for mic and speaker support

– One USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) port

– One USB-A 2.0 port

“Belkin’s Thunderbolt 3 docks and adapters are perfect for remote workers, be it from the home, an RV beach vacation or a hotel room. They transform mobile devices into high productivity centers on-the-go,” said Jon Roepke, director of product management, Belkin. “They easily connect a USB-C laptop to virtually all common peripherals like displays, projectors, external hard drives, ethernet and speakers, so they can get to work quickly and easily without needing to be their own IT department. With one cable from the laptop, these docks are a clutter-free alternative to a tangled nest of cables on the desktop or dining room table now serving as an office. And since it’s dual-power – the dock can draw power directly from the laptop instead of from the wall outlet – there’s one less cable to worry about.”

Source : Belkin

