Corsair TBT100 professional Thunderbolt 3 dock £300

Corsair as introduced a new Thunderbolt 3 dock in the form of the Corsair TBT100, featuring two high-speed USB Type-C 10 Gbps ports and two USB 5 Gbps ports. Providing the ability to transfer both data and power to your USB devices, and connect up to four USB devices at full power, enabling you to connect additional peripherals to your PC or Mac with ease. The TBT100 Thunderbolt 3 Dock is priced at £300 and is now available to purchase directly from the official Corsair website.

Other features of the Corsair TBT100 Thunderbolt 3 dock include two HDMI 2.0 ports for dual monitor setups, driving two displays at up to 4K 60Hz in vibrant HDR, as well as a combination of 3.5 mm in/out jack for audio connectivity.

The Corsair TBT100 Thunderbolt 3 Dock, boasting up to 40Gbps bandwidth while efficiently charging your laptop with smart charging technology. The TBT100 fits right in with any working environment thanks to its stylish aluminium housing and slim profile. Its small size belies the massive 40 Gbps bandwidth and power delivery of Thunderbolt 3, enabling the TBT100 to connect a full range of devices, all at once.

Finally a Gigabit Ethernet port connects to your local network and built-in UHS-II SD card reader provides convenient access to portable storage, Corsair have also included a Kensington Security Slot to stop your hub roaming the office.

Source : Corsair

