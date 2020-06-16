Anker PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 dock launches for $300

Anker as created a new Thunderbolt 3 Doc which is now available throughout the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom priced at $300, €300 or £260 respectively. The PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock is available from online retailers such as Amazon and has been designed to provide “a best-in-class USB-C productivity solution”, says Anker.

“We are excited to work with the tech leaders at Intel to combine Anker’s fast-charging technology with the highly-efficient connectivity of Thunderbolt 3,” said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. “We hope that artists, content creators, and other users who need a multitude of hardware tools available to them at once will find our PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock to be exactly what they need.”

Features of the PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock :

– Provides 85 W of power for charging laptops

– Supports 18 W Power Delivery charging for phones

– Connect up to 2 monitors simultaneously at 60Hz

– Compatible with Mac and Windows laptops with Thunderbolt 3 ports

– SD card support

– Incredible Expansion: Equipped with dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, 2 USB-C ports, 4 USB-A ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, SD/microSD card slots, and a 3.5 mm AUX port.

– Unparalleled Charging Options: With 85W and 15W Thunderbolt 3 ports plus an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port, PowerExpand offers multiple ways to get a high-speed charge for anything from laptops to phones and more.

– Media Display: The Thunderbolt 3 port supports [email protected] while the HDMI port supports a resolution of [email protected] Connect to both simultaneously to enjoy crystal-clear streaming or mirroring across 2 displays.

– What You Get: PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock, 180W power adapter, Thunderbolt 3 cable (2.3 ft), welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and great customer service.

